Mysterious Death of Teacher Sparks Murder Investigation

The discovery of 38-year-old Arti Gupta dead in her apartment has triggered a murder investigation. Her disappearance and lack of communication with family led police to her Bindayka residence. Arti, a teacher, lived with a partner who is now missing. Forensic experts have started collecting evidence as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:50 IST
The death of a 38-year-old woman, identified as Arti Gupta, in her Bindayka apartment has led to a suspected murder probe, police reported on Tuesday.

Family members of Gupta, a teacher, had alerted authorities after she failed to answer calls for two days. Upon investigation, police discovered her deceased in her bathroom, with her partner having disappeared subsequent to her death.

Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the premises. The body was released to Gupta's family following completion of the postmortem, and efforts to further explore circumstances surrounding her demise are ongoing.

