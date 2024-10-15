GSK Sues Moderna Over mRNA Vaccine Patents
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna in Delaware, accusing the company of using its patented mRNA technology in their Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine without permission. GSK previously sued Pfizer and BioNTech over similar claims concerning their COVID-19 vaccines.
In a fresh legal battle over COVID-19 vaccine technologies, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has taken Moderna to court, alleging misuse of its patented messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.
The lawsuit was filed in Delaware federal court, claiming that Moderna's use of lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery in its vaccine Spikevax infringes on several of GSK's patents.
This is not GSK's first legal action over mRNA technology; it previously initiated proceedings against Pfizer and BioNTech on similar grounds in April.
