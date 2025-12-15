Left Menu

Kremlin says Ukraine not joining in NATO is a fundamental issue

The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine not joining the U.S.-led NATO military alliance was a fundamental question in talks on a possible peace settlement and that it was the subject of special discussion. Moscow has also said Ukraine must be a neutral country and no NATO troops can be stationed in Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:29 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine not joining the U.S.-led NATO military alliance was a fundamental question in talks on a possible peace settlement and that it was the subject of special discussion. "Naturally this issue is one of the cornerstones and, of course, it is subject to special discussion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Russia expects an update from the U.S. after U.S. talks with European countries and Ukraine in Berlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded Ukraine officially renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw troops from the about 10% of Donbas which Kyiv still controls. Moscow has also said Ukraine must be a neutral country and no NATO troops can be stationed in Ukraine.

