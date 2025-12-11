Left Menu

Samsung Drives India's Innovation Boom with 14,000 Patents

Samsung has filed over 14,000 patents from India, marking 30 years in the country as a major multinational. The company sees India as the leader in global innovation, focusing on smart homes and AI-driven devices. Samsung began its journey in India in 1995 with televisions.

Samsung has laid the groundwork for India's emergence as a global innovation leader, filing over 14,000 patents. The company recently celebrated three decades in India, a market where it has grown into one of the nation's largest multinational companies, generating revenues of Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Since its foray into the Indian market in 1995 with televisions, Samsung has progressively expanded its footprint. Today, it boasts massive mobile manufacturing facilities in Noida, with further plans to unveil more Indian-made and -designed products for the global market.

Emphasizing India's role in the next wave of technological advancement, Samsung's President and CEO for Southwest Asia, JB Park, highlighted the country's cultural diversity and the growing influence of AI in smart homes. Samsung plans to continue cooperating with the Indian government to create a digital ecosystem that promises inclusive progress.

