Karnataka Prepares for Deluge with Emergency Teams on Standby

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Tuesday that personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Bengaluru following a heavy rain forecast.

He stated that Fire and Emergency Services are on standby to ensure an immediate response to any emergencies caused by the deluge.

"I've advised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to remain on high alert. We've already deployed around 60 NDRF/SDRF personnel in Bengaluru and are set to redeploy another 40 as a precaution," the Minister informed in an online statement. The incessant rains paralyzed daily life in Karnataka's central and southern districts, particularly in Bengaluru, which saw severe water-logging and traffic snarls. In response, the Bengaluru District administration declared tomorrow a holiday for schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)