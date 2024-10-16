Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes on Belgorod

In a series of escalating tensions, Ukrainian drones launched attacks on Russia's southern Belgorod region on Tuesday, injuring at least eight individuals, including four minors, according to Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Cars and property sustained significant damage.

Gladkov reported via the Telegram messaging platform that one of the drones targeted a moving bus in the village of Oktyabrsky, near the Ukrainian border. Despite ongoing drone strikes into the evening, which hit commercial sites and infrastructure in two additional border villages, no further injuries were reported.

This incident marks a continuation of Ukraine's strategy, which has seen attacks on Russian border targets for months, including a significant incursion into the Kursk region in August, although Russian forces have reportedly regained control of several villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)