Hong Kong's New Economic Frontier
Hong Kong leader John Lee delivered his third annual policy address focusing on economic reforms and improving citizens' livelihoods, steering attention away from national security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:40 IST
John Lee, the leader of Hong Kong, embarked on a significant annual policy address on Wednesday, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the city's economic development.
The address marked his third since assuming office, shifting focus from national security matters to more immediate concerns such as economic reforms and the betterment of citizens' livelihoods.
The policies outlined aim to reinforce Hong Kong's position as a thriving economic hub while ensuring that the daily lives of its residents are prioritized.
