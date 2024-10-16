Overnight Assault: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine

Russia intensified its military aggression against Ukraine, launching a series of drone and missile attacks overnight. The operation targeted Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, with a significant fire igniting at an industrial facility in the Ternopil region, Ukrainian officials reported on Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia deployed approximately 136 attack drones, aiming at multiple locations across Ukraine, along with three missiles. The Ukrainian air defense successfully eliminated 51 drones, while a portion remained in Ukrainian airspace or were intercepted by defensive tactics.

Air raid alerts were widespread with Kyiv remaining on high alert since the previous evening. Despite the extensive attacks, no injuries were reported as all drones targeting Kyiv were destroyed, although the risk of fresh assaults persisted, stated Kyiv's military administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)