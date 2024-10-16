Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Beirut Amid Regional Unrest
Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs continue, targeting Hezbollah strongholds amid rising regional tensions. Despite international calls for ceasefire, the U.S. supports Israel while expressing concerns over the campaign's scope. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon, complicating diplomatic efforts for peace.
Amid growing tension in the Middle East, Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, reportedly striking Hezbollah strongholds. The military action comes as the death toll rises, raising fears of further regional escalation.
The Israeli military claimed these strikes were aimed at an underground Hezbollah weapons depot in Dahiyeh. Despite calls from several Western nations for a ceasefire, the United States said it supports Israel, while voicing concerns about the scope of these attacks.
The ongoing conflict has displaced over 1.2 million people and caused substantial casualties in Lebanon, intensifying the pressure on diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis. Meanwhile, tensions with the United Nations peacekeeping force have escalated as incidents target UNIFIL positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Conflict
Escalating Middle East Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes and Ground Operations Intensify
Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation
Lufthansa Halts Flights Amid Middle East Conflict
UK Fighter Jets Assist in Middle East Conflict De-escalation Efforts