Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Beirut Amid Regional Unrest

Amid growing tension in the Middle East, Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, reportedly striking Hezbollah strongholds. The military action comes as the death toll rises, raising fears of further regional escalation.

The Israeli military claimed these strikes were aimed at an underground Hezbollah weapons depot in Dahiyeh. Despite calls from several Western nations for a ceasefire, the United States said it supports Israel, while voicing concerns about the scope of these attacks.

The ongoing conflict has displaced over 1.2 million people and caused substantial casualties in Lebanon, intensifying the pressure on diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis. Meanwhile, tensions with the United Nations peacekeeping force have escalated as incidents target UNIFIL positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)