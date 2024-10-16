Left Menu

Tragic Death Uncovered: Rajesh's Mysterious Demise

The body of Rajesh, a 30-year-old bus conductor, was found near Indira Canteen. Preliminary investigations suggest he died from a heavy object thrown at him. Pandeshwar police have filed a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem at Wenlock Hospital mortuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:48 IST
In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of Rajesh, a private bus conductor aged 30, was discovered early Wednesday near the Indira Canteen.

According to police sources, initial findings suggest that his death resulted from the impact of a heavy object hurled at him.

The Pandeshwar police have registered a case, and the remains have been transported to Wenlock Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

