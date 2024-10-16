Tragic Death Uncovered: Rajesh's Mysterious Demise
The body of Rajesh, a 30-year-old bus conductor, was found near Indira Canteen. Preliminary investigations suggest he died from a heavy object thrown at him. Pandeshwar police have filed a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem at Wenlock Hospital mortuary.
16-10-2024
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of Rajesh, a private bus conductor aged 30, was discovered early Wednesday near the Indira Canteen.
According to police sources, initial findings suggest that his death resulted from the impact of a heavy object hurled at him.
The Pandeshwar police have registered a case, and the remains have been transported to Wenlock Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
