Tragic Love Affair Leads to Brutal Murder in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. Police apprehended her alleged lover, Toffique, who was out on bail for previous murder charges. He confessed to the murder during interrogation. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome murder case has emerged in southeast Delhi, as a 30-year-old woman was discovered brutally stabbed to death in the Kalindi Kunj area. Police have pinned the crime on her alleged lover, Toffique, who had a criminal history and was previously out on bail for murder charges.

According to the investigation, Toffique and the victim were involved in an extra-marital affair. On the night of October 12, he allegedly entered her home stealthily and spent the night on the first floor. An argument with the victim the following morning turned deadly, leading to her fatal stabbing.

The crime unraveled further as police discovered Toffique's prior connections to the victim's family—a past marked by violence and criminal charges. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into the tangled web of relationships and crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

