Ex-MLA Munna Shukla Surrenders in High-Profile Murder Case
Former Bihar MLA Munna Shukla has surrendered to Patna court to serve a life sentence for the 1998 murder of ex-minister Brij Bihari Prasad, following a Supreme Court ruling. Shukla, previously acquitted, expressed faith in the judiciary and vowed to continue political activities from prison.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Bihar MLA Munna Shukla surrendered to a Patna court on Wednesday, following a Supreme Court directive sentencing him to life imprisonment for the 1998 murder of ex-minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
Shukla's request for more time due to personal circumstances was dismissed by the apex court. He is expected to be lodged at Beur Central Jail.
A video surfaced showing Shukla claiming that he will continue his political activities, even from prison. The video's authenticity has not been confirmed. Shukla, once acquitted by the Patna High Court, was ordered to surrender by the Supreme Court on October 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Stands Firm Against Unlawful Demolitions
Supreme Court to Issue Nationwide Guidelines on Property Demolitions
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea of Businessman in Mahadev App Money Laundering Case
Supreme Court Urges Quick Bail Decision in TMC Leader's Money Laundering Case
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus: Supreme Court Questions Andhra Pradesh CM, Deputy CM Responds