Ex-MLA Munna Shukla Surrenders in High-Profile Murder Case

Former Bihar MLA Munna Shukla surrendered to a Patna court on Wednesday, following a Supreme Court directive sentencing him to life imprisonment for the 1998 murder of ex-minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

Shukla's request for more time due to personal circumstances was dismissed by the apex court. He is expected to be lodged at Beur Central Jail.

A video surfaced showing Shukla claiming that he will continue his political activities, even from prison. The video's authenticity has not been confirmed. Shukla, once acquitted by the Patna High Court, was ordered to surrender by the Supreme Court on October 3.

