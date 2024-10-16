Tension in Churachandpur: Authorities Impose Prohibitory Orders

Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district have enacted prohibitory orders, citing fears of potential violence. The orders were issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita.

The orders took effect on Wednesday evening, restricting unauthorized gatherings and the carrying of weapons in the district headquarters until October 18, 2024.

The police superintendent's office noted a significant threat to public order, prompting the preemptive move to maintain peace and reduce the risk of clashes.

