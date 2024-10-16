Tension in Churachandpur: Authorities Impose Prohibitory Orders
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur district to prevent potential violence. The orders restrict gatherings and the carrying of weapons, effective from Wednesday evening until October 18, 2024. Authorities cite fears of violence as a cause for the restrictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district have enacted prohibitory orders, citing fears of potential violence. The orders were issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita.
The orders took effect on Wednesday evening, restricting unauthorized gatherings and the carrying of weapons in the district headquarters until October 18, 2024.
The police superintendent's office noted a significant threat to public order, prompting the preemptive move to maintain peace and reduce the risk of clashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi’s Deteriorating Law and Order: Congress Delegation Meets Police Commissioner
Manipur Congress Decries Law and Order Failure Amid Youth Abductions
Leaders Demand Action Amid Law and Order Concerns in Maharashtra
BJP MLA's Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Law and Order in Madhya Pradesh
ADGP Ajith Kumar transferred, Manoj Abraham is new ADGP (law and order): Kerala CMO.