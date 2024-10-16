VP Dhankhar Emphasizes North-East’s Role in National Development at Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub Foundation Ceremony

Today, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked that the North-East region is “on the radar of the nation’s development,” highlighting its significant contributions to the unity, economic progress, and cultural richness of India. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in Shillong, he praised the Look East and Act East Policies, which have catalyzed substantial growth in communication, connectivity, and airport development in the area.

Expressing his concern over the prevalence of misinformation, Vice-President Dhankhar questioned the acceptance of unfounded narratives on public platforms. He urged the need for responsible discourse, emphasizing that Bharat is on the rise and remains indivisible. “We must ensure that the youth are well-informed,” he stated, calling upon them to become vital contributors and stakeholders in India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.

In his address, he articulated that skill development is crucial, stating that skill is not merely discovered or innovated; it represents the optimal exploitation of an individual's talent within a specific field, granting a qualitative edge to human resources. He stressed, "Skilling is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity."

The Vice-President also noted the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, which has allocated ₹60,000 crores towards internships for 5 lakh young individuals over five years. He emphasized that villages and semi-urban towns should become hubs for skill centers, fostering local talent.

Reflecting on his experience in Meghalaya, he remarked, “If there is heaven, it is in India; if there is a heavenly spirit, it is in Meghalaya.” He asserted that tourism could serve as the engine driving Meghalaya’s economy, urging the state to fully utilize its abundant natural resources through a skilled workforce.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Shri C.H. Vijayashankar, Governor of Meghalaya; Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya; Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister; and Shri Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya. Their presence underscored the collaborative efforts in advancing skill development and innovation in the region. 4o mini