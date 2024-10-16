Left Menu

Paul Watson's Plea: Asylum Request Amid Extradition Woes

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd group, is detained in Greenland and has appealed for political asylum in France, facing possible extradition to Japan on charges stemming from a decade-old warrant related to his conservation efforts.

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson has been detained in Greenland, facing a potential extradition to Japan. He has made a personal appeal to President Emmanuel Macron for political asylum in France, as announced by the Captain Paul Watson Foundation on Wednesday.

The U.S.-Canadian Watson, aged 73, who founded the Sea Shepherd conservationist group, was taken into custody when his ship arrived in Nuuk, Greenland on July 21. This Danish autonomous region is presently considering Japan's extradition request, which is tied to an international warrant issued over a decade ago.

Japan's allegations claim Watson interfered with a Japanese vessel's activities in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, inflicting both injury and property damage. His detention in Greenland has been extended until October 23, with the activist potentially facing a 15-year prison sentence if extradited and convicted in Japan. Watson denies all charges.

