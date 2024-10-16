Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail with National Reaffirmation Conditions

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed conditional bail on a man accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Bhopal. The individual, Faizal alias Faizan, must salute the National Flag and chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' until his trial concludes.

Prosecutors argue Faizal's actions incited enmity between groups, violating national harmony laws. He faces charges under the Indian Penal Code. Defense claims he was falsely implicated, despite video evidence showing him shouting the controversial slogans.

Justice DK Paliwal stated the bail conditions aim to instill responsibility and national pride in Faizal. Opponents highlight his history of offenses, noting 14 prior criminal cases against him.

