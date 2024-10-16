Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail with National Reaffirmation Conditions

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted conditional bail to Faizal alias Faizan, who was accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. He is required to salute the National Flag and raise the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan regularly until the trial concludes. The prosecution claims Faizal promoted enmity between groups, while defense argues false implication.

Updated: 16-10-2024 23:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail with National Reaffirmation Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed conditional bail on a man accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Bhopal. The individual, Faizal alias Faizan, must salute the National Flag and chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' until his trial concludes.

Prosecutors argue Faizal's actions incited enmity between groups, violating national harmony laws. He faces charges under the Indian Penal Code. Defense claims he was falsely implicated, despite video evidence showing him shouting the controversial slogans.

Justice DK Paliwal stated the bail conditions aim to instill responsibility and national pride in Faizal. Opponents highlight his history of offenses, noting 14 prior criminal cases against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

