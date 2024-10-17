Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Diaoyu Islands Waters Dispute

China's coast guard accused a Japanese fishing vessel of illegally entering its territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands and urged Japan to cease such activities. Japan disputes China's claims over these islands, leading to recent confrontations and protests. The dispute adds to broader regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's coast guard has accused a Japanese fishing vessel of illegally entering China's territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands. This incident occurred between October 15 and 16, prompting a warning from Beijing for the vessel to vacate the area immediately.

A spokesperson for China's coast guard emphasized the need for the Japanese side to cease all illegal activities within these contested waters. They reiterated that China's maritime forces would maintain their presence to enforce territorial rights and conduct law enforcement operations.

The dispute over the Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, has been a long-standing point of contention between the two countries. Japan has consistently rejected China's claims, and the issue has led to several maritime confrontations. As regional tensions rise, Japan's concerns mirror those regarding increased Chinese activity near Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

