Ex-Mexican Security Chief García Luna Sentenced for Cartel Bribery

Genaro García Luna, Mexico's former public security secretary, was sentenced to over 38 years in a U.S. prison for taking bribes to aid drug traffickers. Convicted in 2023 for assisting the Sinaloa cartel, García Luna maintained his innocence, but his actions allowed massive drug shipments and compromised operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:35 IST
Genaro García Luna

Genaro García Luna, once celebrated as a linchpin in Mexico's battle against drug cartels, has been sentenced to over 38 years in a U.S. prison for accepting substantial bribes.

The former Mexican public security chief was found guilty of supporting the drug operations of the Sinaloa cartel, despite being tasked with countering its crimes.

Prosecutors presented evidence that while García Luna worked with the highest levels of U.S. officials, he facilitated a drug trafficking network responsible for numerous deaths. His lawyers plan to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

