U.S. Military Targets Houthi Weaponry in Yemen

The U.S. military conducted airstrikes against Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen, according to U.S. officials cited by ABC News. The strikes targeted sites controlled by Iran-backed Houthi forces, marking a significant military action in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 07:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The U.S. military launched a series of airstrikes aimed at weapon storage facilities controlled by Houthi forces in Yemen, as reported by ABC News on Wednesday. The targeted sites were within areas dominated by the Iran-backed group.

A defense official confirmed that U.S. Central Command was responsible for multiple strikes on Houthi-held positions, reinforcing ongoing efforts to curb weapon proliferation in the region.

This military action underscores increasing tensions and the strategic significance of neutralizing threats posed by the Houthis' stockpiling of weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

