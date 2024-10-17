Hyundai Motor India IPO: A Milestone in Automotive Industry
Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO was fully subscribed, marking India's first automaker to go public in 20 years. Domestic banks and mutual funds played a major role in the subscription. The IPO, opening Tuesday and closing Thursday, is India's largest ever and the world's second-largest this year.
The IPO, which opened on Tuesday and concluded on Thursday, is the largest ever in India and ranks as the second-largest globally this year. The response underscores heightened investor confidence in the automotive sector, amid India's growing market.
The IPO, which opened on Tuesday and concluded on Thursday, is the largest ever in India and ranks as the second-largest globally this year. The response underscores heightened investor confidence in the automotive sector, amid India's growing market.
Such enthusiastic participation from financial institutions indicates robust expectations for Hyundai's continued growth and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the automotive industry in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
