Bribe Scandal: Two Policemen Suspended Over E-Rickshaw Incident

In Ballia, two policemen have been suspended following allegations of bribery involving an e-rickshaw driver, according to a statement from local police on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer reported that the incident occurred on October 14, when an e-rickshaw collided with a showroom wall by the railway crossing.

Despite a mutual agreement reached between the showroom and e-rickshaw owners, Constables Ashish Saini and Saurabh Kumar Tiwari allegedly solicited a bribe to return the vehicle. The officers were suspended after the incident came to light, cited for gross negligence, indifference, and indiscipline.

