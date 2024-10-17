Bribe Scandal: Two Policemen Suspended Over E-Rickshaw Incident
Two policemen in Ballia have been suspended for allegedly soliciting a bribe from an e-rickshaw driver. The incident involved an e-rickshaw hitting a showroom wall, but despite a mutual agreement between parties, the officers demanded a bribe. They faced suspension for negligence and indiscipline.
In Ballia, two policemen have been suspended following allegations of bribery involving an e-rickshaw driver, according to a statement from local police on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer reported that the incident occurred on October 14, when an e-rickshaw collided with a showroom wall by the railway crossing.
Despite a mutual agreement reached between the showroom and e-rickshaw owners, Constables Ashish Saini and Saurabh Kumar Tiwari allegedly solicited a bribe to return the vehicle. The officers were suspended after the incident came to light, cited for gross negligence, indifference, and indiscipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
