Bribe Scandal: Two Policemen Suspended Over E-Rickshaw Incident

Two policemen in Ballia have been suspended for allegedly soliciting a bribe from an e-rickshaw driver. The incident involved an e-rickshaw hitting a showroom wall, but despite a mutual agreement between parties, the officers demanded a bribe. They faced suspension for negligence and indiscipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Ballia, two policemen have been suspended following allegations of bribery involving an e-rickshaw driver, according to a statement from local police on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer reported that the incident occurred on October 14, when an e-rickshaw collided with a showroom wall by the railway crossing.

Despite a mutual agreement reached between the showroom and e-rickshaw owners, Constables Ashish Saini and Saurabh Kumar Tiwari allegedly solicited a bribe to return the vehicle. The officers were suspended after the incident came to light, cited for gross negligence, indifference, and indiscipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

