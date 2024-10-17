Closure Denied: Franco's Victims Remain Unexhumed

Exhumations at a significant mass grave site in Spain's Valencia region are on hold after the far-right Vox party, part of the regional coalition government, withdrew funding. This area holds the remains of victims from General Francisco Franco's fascist regime.

Since 2020, efforts to excavate the Paterna cemetery, believed to contain over 2,200 bodies, had accelerated due to a regional law addressing Francoism's legacy. Nearly 1,500 victims have been exhumed so far. However, with a government shift, the People's Party and Vox discontinued this law and introduced the 'Law of Concord,' reducing subsidies for continuing exhumations.

The 'Law of Concord' aims to equalize Civil War victims' treatment but has sparked criticism. Families, unable to afford private exhumations, are concerned about leaving their ancestors forgotten. Critics argue this move undermines recognition and dignity for Franco's victims.

