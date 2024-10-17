Tragic Crash in Aligarh Claims Five Lives from Bihar
A fatal accident involving a pickup truck occurred near Nagaria Satbisa on Kosi Shergarh road, Aligarh, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including two toddlers, and injuries to three others. The victims were laborers traveling from Bihar to a brick kiln in Haryana.
In a heartbreaking incident, five individuals, including two young girls, lost their lives in a tragic accident on Kosi Shergarh road in Aligarh early Thursday. The victims, all hailing from Bihar, were traveling in a pickup truck that crashed into an electric pole.
According to authorities, the accident occurred as the truck attempted to reverse, following a snapped electric wire. Panicked laborers jumped off the vehicle in an attempt to escape, leading to fatal injuries for some as the truck ran over them. The dead have been identified as Gauri Devi, her daughter Komal, Kunti Devi, her daughter Priyanka, and Kajal.
The injured, including two young women and a toddler, were initially treated at the local community health center before being transferred to a district hospital due to worsening conditions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences and instructed officials to ensure the well-being of the injured. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.
