Massive Firecracker Bust: Over 4,900 kg Seized in Ballia

A significant operation by the Uttar Pradesh police has led to the arrest of Avinash Kumar Verma in Ballia district for possessing a massive stockpile of illegal firecrackers.

The SWAT team, in collaboration with local authorities in Rasra town, seized a staggering 4,965 kg of firecrackers. The cache was meticulously stored in 192 cartons and 11 sacks, reflecting the scale of the illegal operation.

Verma now faces serious charges under the Explosives Act, 1884; Explosive Substances Act, 1908; and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), highlighting ongoing efforts to crack down on unlawful activities involving explosive materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)