Massive Firecracker Bust: Over 4,900 kg Seized in Ballia

In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested Avinash Kumar Verma for possessing 4,965 kg of illegal firecrackers. The seizure, carried out by the local police and a SWAT team, led to a case against Verma under various explosive laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:33 IST
A significant operation by the Uttar Pradesh police has led to the arrest of Avinash Kumar Verma in Ballia district for possessing a massive stockpile of illegal firecrackers.

The SWAT team, in collaboration with local authorities in Rasra town, seized a staggering 4,965 kg of firecrackers. The cache was meticulously stored in 192 cartons and 11 sacks, reflecting the scale of the illegal operation.

Verma now faces serious charges under the Explosives Act, 1884; Explosive Substances Act, 1908; and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), highlighting ongoing efforts to crack down on unlawful activities involving explosive materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

