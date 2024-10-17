Norwegian Embassy in Beirut Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat
Norway's embassy in Beirut was evacuated due to a bomb threat, as confirmed by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Despite the evacuation, all embassy staff are reported safe. Only a few Norwegian diplomats are currently present in Beirut.
Norway's embassy in Beirut was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb threat, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry confirmed that the building housing the Norwegian embassy in the Lebanese capital received a bomb threat earlier that day. Despite the scare, all staff members are confirmed safe.
Currently, only a limited number of Norwegian diplomats are stationed in Beirut, and they, too, are reported to be safe and secure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
