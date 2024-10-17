Bhubaneswar Busts Fraudulent Call Centre Operation

The Bhubaneswar cyber police have taken swift action against a fraudulent call centre operation, seeking a five-day remand for six accused individuals arrested on Wednesday.

The six, all hailing from West Bengal, supposedly ran the fake call centre, duping people by pretending to be antivirus customer care representatives.

The police seized electronic devices and are currently working to uncover the network of local contacts aiding the operation in Odisha.

