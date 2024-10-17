Bhubaneswar Busts Fraudulent Call Centre Operation
The Bhubaneswar cyber police have sought a five-day remand of six West Bengal residents arrested for running a fake call centre. They allegedly defrauded people by posing as antivirus customer care representatives. Police seized electronic devices and are investigating the local contacts involved in the operation.
The Bhubaneswar cyber police have taken swift action against a fraudulent call centre operation, seeking a five-day remand for six accused individuals arrested on Wednesday.
The six, all hailing from West Bengal, supposedly ran the fake call centre, duping people by pretending to be antivirus customer care representatives.
The police seized electronic devices and are currently working to uncover the network of local contacts aiding the operation in Odisha.
