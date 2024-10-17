Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Busts Fraudulent Call Centre Operation

The Bhubaneswar cyber police have sought a five-day remand of six West Bengal residents arrested for running a fake call centre. They allegedly defrauded people by posing as antivirus customer care representatives. Police seized electronic devices and are investigating the local contacts involved in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:02 IST
Bhubaneswar Busts Fraudulent Call Centre Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar cyber police have taken swift action against a fraudulent call centre operation, seeking a five-day remand for six accused individuals arrested on Wednesday.

The six, all hailing from West Bengal, supposedly ran the fake call centre, duping people by pretending to be antivirus customer care representatives.

The police seized electronic devices and are currently working to uncover the network of local contacts aiding the operation in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024