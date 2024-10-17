ED Probes Tamannaah Bhatia in Cryptocurrency Scam

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday regarding her connections to the notorious 'HPZ Token' mobile app scam. The probe links her to a high-profile money laundering case in which several investors were allegedly deceived through false promises of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

The ED recorded the 34-year-old actor's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at their zonal office. Although Bhatia received funds for a 'celebrity appearance' at an app event, no incriminating charges have been laid against her, sources reported.

The fraudulent scheme, as detailed in a charge sheet filed by the ED in March, named 299 accused entities, including numerous foreign-controlled groups. The operation allegedly cheated investors by promising extraordinary cryptocurrency returns. Nationwide ED raids have resulted in the seizure of assets and deposits totaling Rs 455 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)