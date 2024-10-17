Left Menu

ED Probes Tamannaah Bhatia in Cryptocurrency Scam

Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the HPZ Token app money laundering case. Bhatia allegedly received funds for a 'celebrity appearance' but faces no incriminating charges. The case involves multiple entities accused of deceitful cryptocurrency activities.

Updated: 17-10-2024 20:07 IST
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday regarding her connections to the notorious 'HPZ Token' mobile app scam. The probe links her to a high-profile money laundering case in which several investors were allegedly deceived through false promises of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

The ED recorded the 34-year-old actor's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at their zonal office. Although Bhatia received funds for a 'celebrity appearance' at an app event, no incriminating charges have been laid against her, sources reported.

The fraudulent scheme, as detailed in a charge sheet filed by the ED in March, named 299 accused entities, including numerous foreign-controlled groups. The operation allegedly cheated investors by promising extraordinary cryptocurrency returns. Nationwide ED raids have resulted in the seizure of assets and deposits totaling Rs 455 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

