Supreme Court Calls for Stronger Immigration Policies to Combat Illegal Influx

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, emphasizing the need for stronger policies to address illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The court highlighted ongoing difficulties at the border and the inadequacies in current identification and deportation mechanisms for illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act amid a growing call for stringent immigration policies. On Thursday, a Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asserted the necessity for enhanced border regulation and policy measures to manage illegal immigration into India, specifically from Bangladesh.

Section 6A, which grants citizenship to certain Assam residents arriving before March 1971, faces criticism for not effectively curbing immigration. The court expressed concern over the state of border surveillance, citing nearly 850 unfenced kilometers and a backlog of 97,714 cases in foreigner tribunals as indicators of policy inadequacies.

Justice Surya Kant, with Justices M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra, emphasized the need for the government to act on prior Supreme Court judgements for the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants. The bench stressed that immigration challenges require stringent implementation rather than reliance on discretionary authority, urging continued court oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

