Indian Railways Shortens Advance Reservation Period For Train Bookings

In a significant move to improve ticket availability and reduce cancellations, Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for train bookings, shortening it from 120 days to 60 days, effective November 1, 2024. This change aims to promote genuine travel among Indian passengers and better reflect the true demand for rail services across the country.

The decision comes in light of troubling trends observed in train reservations. Approximately 21% of bookings made within the 61 to 120-day period were cancelled, while an additional 5% of passengers neither cancelled their tickets nor undertook their journeys, contributing to what is known as the "No Show" phenomenon. This behaviour has not only led to the wastage of reserved berths but has also complicated Indian Railways' efforts in planning special trains during peak travel seasons.

Improving Ticket Availability and Planning

By reducing the ARP, Indian Railways aims to enhance ticket availability for genuine travellers and streamline its operations. The change is expected to lower the cancellation rate, which currently stands at 21%, and help the Railway Board better anticipate passenger demand. In particular, this policy shift will help in efficient planning during busy travel periods, ensuring that trains are adequately staffed and scheduled based on actual demand.

Specific daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, will continue to adhere to the existing lower time limits for advance reservations. Additionally, the 365-day ARP for foreign tourists will remain unchanged, allowing them ample time to plan their journeys.

Transitioning to the New Policy

All existing bookings made under the previous 120-day ARP prior to October 31, 2024, will remain valid, ensuring that current travellers are not adversely affected by the new policy. Reservations made beyond the new 60-day limit will still be eligible for cancellation, providing passengers with flexibility in their travel plans.

Historical Context

The ARP policy has undergone several changes over the years. The last revision occurred in 2015 when it was extended to 120 days from 60 days. Historically, the ARP was as low as 30 days from September 1995 to January 1998, illustrating the fluctuating dynamics of passenger needs and railway capacity.

Tackling Fraud and Impersonation

One of the critical motivations behind this policy shift is to address issues of ticket fraud and impersonation that have emerged alongside the previous longer reservation window. By shortening the ARP, Indian Railways aims to curb such practices, making the system more secure for all travellers.

As Indian Railways implements this new ARP policy, it encourages all passengers to be aware of the changes and to make their travel arrangements within the revised 60-day booking window. This proactive measure is expected to foster a more reliable and efficient travel experience for genuine passengers, ultimately contributing to the overall improvement of railway services in India.