Mumbai Civic Action: Clamping Down on Unauthorized Political Ads

Mumbai's civic body has removed over 7,000 illegal political advertisements, including banners and hoardings, following the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The BMC initiated a special drive to enforce regulations, deploying additional manpower and enabling citizens to report violations via the Cvigil App.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:50 IST
In a significant pre-election move, Mumbai's civic body has taken down 7,389 unauthorized political advertisements in just 48 hours. This clearance was executed as the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of Maharashtra's November 20 assembly polls.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been proactive, with its licensing department launching a special drive from October 15. This initiative followed the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule. Led by BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani, who also serves as the district election officer, officials have been tasked with ensuring strict adherence to regulations.

Citizens have been provided with tools to report violations, such as the Cvigil App and a helpline. The swift regulatory actions underscore the BMC's commitment to fair electoral practices as the state prepares for assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

