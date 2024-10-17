Mumbai Civic Action: Clamping Down on Unauthorized Political Ads

In a significant pre-election move, Mumbai's civic body has taken down 7,389 unauthorized political advertisements in just 48 hours. This clearance was executed as the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of Maharashtra's November 20 assembly polls.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been proactive, with its licensing department launching a special drive from October 15. This initiative followed the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule. Led by BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani, who also serves as the district election officer, officials have been tasked with ensuring strict adherence to regulations.

Citizens have been provided with tools to report violations, such as the Cvigil App and a helpline. The swift regulatory actions underscore the BMC's commitment to fair electoral practices as the state prepares for assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)