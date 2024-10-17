Uttar Pradesh Police Encounters: A Controversial Legacy

The arrest of five men in Bahraich, following a police encounter, has again placed Uttar Pradesh Police's controversial encounters in the limelight. The incident is part of a broader trend under the Yogi Adityanath government, which has seen numerous high-profile encounters.

Thursday's operation captured national attention against a backdrop of unrest in Bahraich, sparked by violence over religious festivities. The death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during clashes led to subsequent turmoil, including vandalism and arson.

Opposition parties have criticized these encounters, labeling them as politically motivated. The BJP, however, asserts that strict measures are necessary for maintaining law and order, although questions about the authenticity and motives behind these actions persist.

