Left Menu

Businessman's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

The Belagavi city police are investigating the death of businessman Santosh Padmannavar after his daughter raised suspicions about her mother's involvement. Preliminary investigations reveal CCTV footage issues, questioning of multiple people, and suspicions of murder. An autopsy has been performed to provide further clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:20 IST
Businessman's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Belagavi city police have reportedly initiated an in-depth investigation into the mysterious death of a local businessman, Santosh Padmannavar, aged 47. The inquiry began following a complaint from his daughter, Sanjana, who suspects her mother's possible involvement.

Santosh Padmannavar's death on October 9 was initially attributed to a cardiac arrest, with his eyes donated posthumously, according to his wishes. However, his daughter Sanjana found this explanation implausible, considering her father's healthy disposition. Her doubts intensified upon discovering that CCTV footage from their home had been erased.

Authorities have exhumed Santosh's body for further examination. CCTV evidence from a neighboring property displayed two individuals entering the Padmannavar residence. Currently, the police are interrogating his wife, Uma, and others, including household staff. The police suspect murder, pending the autopsy report for confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024