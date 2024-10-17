Businessman's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

The Belagavi city police have reportedly initiated an in-depth investigation into the mysterious death of a local businessman, Santosh Padmannavar, aged 47. The inquiry began following a complaint from his daughter, Sanjana, who suspects her mother's possible involvement.

Santosh Padmannavar's death on October 9 was initially attributed to a cardiac arrest, with his eyes donated posthumously, according to his wishes. However, his daughter Sanjana found this explanation implausible, considering her father's healthy disposition. Her doubts intensified upon discovering that CCTV footage from their home had been erased.

Authorities have exhumed Santosh's body for further examination. CCTV evidence from a neighboring property displayed two individuals entering the Padmannavar residence. Currently, the police are interrogating his wife, Uma, and others, including household staff. The police suspect murder, pending the autopsy report for confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)