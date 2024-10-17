Left Menu

Leadership Dynamics: The Key Figures in Hamas Amidst the Israel Conflict

The Israeli government announced the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas leader. The report highlights other significant Hamas figures, their roles, and their fates, reflecting the intense ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Details include Marwan Issa, Khaled Meshaal, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development on Thursday, Israeli officials announced they had successfully targeted and killed Yahya Sinwar, the chief strategist behind the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. As tensions persist, the death of Sinwar marks a significant blow to the Palestinian militant group's leadership.

Among other notable Hamas figures, Marwan Issa, who served as the deputy to the deceased military leader Mohammed Deif, remains an elusive target for Israel. Known as the 'shadow man,' Issa has evaded capture and is a key figure in Hamas' decision-making processes.

Khaled Meshaal, the former leader of Hamas, continues to wield influence from Qatar. Meanwhile, figures like Khalil al-Hayya and Mahmoud al-Zahar add complexity and depth to the leadership dynamics, highlighting the ongoing struggle and internal challenges facing Hamas as it contends with Israeli military actions.

