Tragic Discovery: Mother and Son Found Hanging in Udaipur
A woman and her young son were found hanging in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The police suspect a family dispute led to the tragedy, with the woman's kin questioning the involvement of her husband and in-laws. The bodies were taken for post-mortem, with further investigations underway.
A distressing scene unfolded in Udaipur, Rajasthan, when a woman and her five-year-old son were discovered hanging in their home. Police rushed to the scene in Damana village to remove the bodies of Kamla Devi and her son Himanshu, leading to a deeper probe into the incident.
Authorities have arranged for a post-mortem to be conducted on Friday morning. In the meantime, the bodies are held at the local mortuary, according to Phalasia SHO, Sitaram.
The initial investigation suggests a possible family dispute, fuelling suspicions from the deceased's family about potential involvement by her husband and in-laws. An enhanced police presence has been established to ensure stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
