Kim Jong Un Labels South Korea as Foreign Foe
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has labeled South Korea as a foreign and hostile country, according to state media. He emphasized the significance of reinforcing North Korea's nuclear capabilities in response to the evolving South Korea-U.S. alliance and their advanced military operations.
In a statement Friday by state media KCNA, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, characterized South Korea as a 'foreign' and 'hostile' nation.
Kim highlighted the necessity for North Korea to bolster its nuclear deterrent, in view of the shifting dynamics of the South Korea-U.S. military alliance and their advanced maneuvers.
These comments were made during Kim's inspection of the 2nd Corps headquarters of the North Korean army, as reported by KCNA on Thursday.
