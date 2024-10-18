Kim Jong Un Labels South Korea as Foreign Foe

In a statement Friday by state media KCNA, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, characterized South Korea as a 'foreign' and 'hostile' nation.

Kim highlighted the necessity for North Korea to bolster its nuclear deterrent, in view of the shifting dynamics of the South Korea-U.S. military alliance and their advanced maneuvers.

These comments were made during Kim's inspection of the 2nd Corps headquarters of the North Korean army, as reported by KCNA on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)