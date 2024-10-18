Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Labels South Korea as Foreign Foe

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has labeled South Korea as a foreign and hostile country, according to state media. He emphasized the significance of reinforcing North Korea's nuclear capabilities in response to the evolving South Korea-U.S. alliance and their advanced military operations.

Updated: 18-10-2024 03:12 IST
  • South Korea

In a statement Friday by state media KCNA, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, characterized South Korea as a 'foreign' and 'hostile' nation.

Kim highlighted the necessity for North Korea to bolster its nuclear deterrent, in view of the shifting dynamics of the South Korea-U.S. military alliance and their advanced maneuvers.

These comments were made during Kim's inspection of the 2nd Corps headquarters of the North Korean army, as reported by KCNA on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

