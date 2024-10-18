Left Menu

Divide or Unite? UN Proposal for Western Sahara's Future

The U.N. envoy to Western Sahara has proposed partitioning the territory between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front to resolve the long-standing conflict. Though the suggestion could potentially satisfy both sides by creating an independent state and integrating part of the territory with Morocco, both parties remain hesitant.

The ongoing conflict in Western Sahara may see a new approach as the U.N. envoy suggests a division of the region between Morocco and the Polisario Front. This partition aims to satisfy both sides and provide residents with governance choices, though neither party has shown willingness to pursue this path.

Staffan de Mistura, in a briefing to the U.N. Security Council, outlined the proposal as granting the southern region independence while integrating the remaining area into Morocco. Despite the allure of this compromise, the historical precedent and entrenched positions pose challenges to its acceptance.

Polisario has reiterated that solutions ignoring international law are unacceptable, while Morocco's stance remains firm on non-negotiation of sovereignty. The U.N.'s stalled peace efforts highlight the complexity of achieving consensus, with external support for Morocco's autonomy plan adding further dimensions to the ongoing struggle.

