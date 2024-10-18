Taiwan President Praises Air Force Amid Chinese Drills
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te commended the air force for their efforts during recent Chinese military exercises around Taiwan. Despite China's warnings and sovereignty claims, Taiwan's air force efficiently responded to the heightened activity. Lai has consistently sought talks with China, though they have been declined.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te extended his gratitude to the air force on Friday, acknowledging their "outstanding" efforts during Chinese military drills near the island earlier this week. He urged them to maintain their vigilance amidst China's threats against Taiwan's sovereignty.
While visiting the air force headquarters in Taipei, Lai communicated with a fighter pilot via radio, using the call sign "Viper One." Lai applauded the air force's commitment to safeguarding Taiwan's airspace, wishing them smooth and secure operations.
Despite being outmatched by China's expansive military, Taiwan's air force has frequently mobilized to counter the regular Chinese incursions. Lai has continuously rejected Beijing's claims over Taiwan and has proposed dialogue, only to face rejection.
