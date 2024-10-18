Left Menu

Morning Walkers Beware: Palghar Police Bust Cheating Gang

A gang in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested for duping morning walkers, including a 59-year-old woman from Nalasopara. The police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh. The accused have been involved in similar cases, and the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:58 IST
A gang accused of scamming individuals during their morning walks has been apprehended by the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The arrests came after a 59-year-old woman from Nalasopara reported being duped out of her gold chain by the group.

The victim was given a packet falsely claimed to contain Rs 5 lakh and had her gold chain, valued at Rs 1 lakh, stolen instead. The police, led by Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh, used CCTV footage to track down the gang members identified as Shankar Rai Prabhu Rai, Mangal Nathuram Silawat, Sachin Chunilal Rathod, and Raju Rai Shankar Rai, all originally from Uttar Pradesh.

The gang was found in possession of gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh, confirming their involvement in multiple cases in the area. Charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, an investigation revealed two additional cases of similar nature in Tulinj and Virar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

