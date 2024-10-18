UNIFIL Alleges Use of White Phosphorus in Tense Border Conflict
A UNIFIL peacekeeping mission spokesperson accused Israeli forces of deliberate attacks and highlighted evidence of potential white phosphorus use near a base. The situation along the Blue Line, separating Lebanon and Israel, remains tense with instances of drones threatening UNIFIL operations. International regulations limit phosphorus use.
GENEVA – A UNIFIL peacekeeping mission spokesperson on Friday denounced several deliberate attacks by Israeli forces, noting evidence of the possible use of white phosphorus near one of its bases. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti expressed the urgent requirement to remain at their positions despite the dangers.
Tenenti described the devastation along the Blue Line, the boundary mapped by the United Nations separating Lebanon from Israel, as shocking. He detailed an incident involving a drone near a UNIFIL ship off the Lebanese coast, emphasizing the threat it posed as it came perilously close.
Previous investigations by UNIFIL have detected traces of white phosphorus use by the Israeli military. Such munitions, while not banned, pose serious risks due to their incendiary nature. International conventions prohibit their use against military targets amidst civilian areas, reflecting the conflict's complexity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
