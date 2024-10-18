Left Menu

Police Recover High-Calibre Firearms Used in Lusikisiki Mass Shooting; Two More Suspects Arrested

Masemola lauded the community for their quick response after SAPS issued an alert, leading to the suspects being apprehended in less than 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:23 IST
Police Recover High-Calibre Firearms Used in Lusikisiki Mass Shooting; Two More Suspects Arrested
Counterfeit Goods Worth Over R15 Million Seized in Durban During SAPS Operation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made significant progress in the investigation of the mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, where 18 people were killed. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that police recovered high-calibre firearms, including three AK-47 automatic rifles and a .243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle, believed to have been used in the attack. The recovery follows meticulous detective work and intelligence operations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearms were moved to another location after the mass killings. The weapons have been sent for ballistics testing to confirm their involvement in the crime and to determine any connections to other criminal activities.

In addition, two more suspects were arrested in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, after being found in possession of the rifles. This brings the total number of suspects in custody to four. The arrests were made possible by community support, which National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola praised for assisting police with information about the wanted individuals.

Masemola lauded the community for their quick response after SAPS issued an alert, leading to the suspects being apprehended in less than 24 hours.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, alongside Deputy Ministers Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, and Commissioner Masemola, commended the investigating team's efforts in achieving this breakthrough.

Counterfeit Clothing Seized in Durban

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, police in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, seized counterfeit high-end clothing items worth over R15 million. The operation followed intelligence reports that several shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street were selling counterfeit goods. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police raided several stores on Thursday, leading to the recovery of fake branded items, including watches.

At least four suspects, all foreign nationals, were arrested, and their immigration status is under investigation. Once processed, the suspects will face court proceedings. The operation is ongoing as police continue their crackdown on contraband and counterfeit goods.

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024