Police Recover High-Calibre Firearms Used in Lusikisiki Mass Shooting; Two More Suspects Arrested

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made significant progress in the investigation of the mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, where 18 people were killed. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that police recovered high-calibre firearms, including three AK-47 automatic rifles and a .243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle, believed to have been used in the attack. The recovery follows meticulous detective work and intelligence operations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearms were moved to another location after the mass killings. The weapons have been sent for ballistics testing to confirm their involvement in the crime and to determine any connections to other criminal activities.

In addition, two more suspects were arrested in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, after being found in possession of the rifles. This brings the total number of suspects in custody to four. The arrests were made possible by community support, which National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola praised for assisting police with information about the wanted individuals.

Masemola lauded the community for their quick response after SAPS issued an alert, leading to the suspects being apprehended in less than 24 hours.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, alongside Deputy Ministers Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, and Commissioner Masemola, commended the investigating team's efforts in achieving this breakthrough.

Counterfeit Clothing Seized in Durban

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, police in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, seized counterfeit high-end clothing items worth over R15 million. The operation followed intelligence reports that several shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street were selling counterfeit goods. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police raided several stores on Thursday, leading to the recovery of fake branded items, including watches.

At least four suspects, all foreign nationals, were arrested, and their immigration status is under investigation. Once processed, the suspects will face court proceedings. The operation is ongoing as police continue their crackdown on contraband and counterfeit goods.