India's Poverty Paradox: A Deep Dive into Statistics

The global Multidimensional Poverty Index highlights that 1.1 billion people, including 234 million in India, live in acute poverty. The report, released by UNDP and OPHI, emphasizes that conflicts exacerbate poverty, with nearly half a billion affected worldwide. Key issues include lack of sanitation, housing, and nutrition, especially in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to a recent UN report, over 1.1 billion people globally live in acute poverty, with India accounting for 234 million of these individuals. The report was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The findings reveal that 40% of the global poor reside in nations plagued by conflict and fragility. Countries like India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo make up nearly half of the world's poor.

The report underscores the need for immediate interventions, noting nearly half a billion individuals in conflict zones suffer from multidimensional poverty. It stresses that lack of resources, including inadequate sanitation, housing, and cooking fuel, compound the issue, particularly in rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

