India's Poverty Paradox: A Deep Dive into Statistics

According to a recent UN report, over 1.1 billion people globally live in acute poverty, with India accounting for 234 million of these individuals. The report was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The findings reveal that 40% of the global poor reside in nations plagued by conflict and fragility. Countries like India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo make up nearly half of the world's poor.

The report underscores the need for immediate interventions, noting nearly half a billion individuals in conflict zones suffer from multidimensional poverty. It stresses that lack of resources, including inadequate sanitation, housing, and cooking fuel, compound the issue, particularly in rural regions.

