India's Poverty Paradox: A Deep Dive into Statistics
The global Multidimensional Poverty Index highlights that 1.1 billion people, including 234 million in India, live in acute poverty. The report, released by UNDP and OPHI, emphasizes that conflicts exacerbate poverty, with nearly half a billion affected worldwide. Key issues include lack of sanitation, housing, and nutrition, especially in rural areas.
According to a recent UN report, over 1.1 billion people globally live in acute poverty, with India accounting for 234 million of these individuals. The report was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).
