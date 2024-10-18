Left Menu

Precision Strikes: Iraqi Forces Target ISIS Leaders

Iraqi security forces killed four ISIS members, including senior figure Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih 'Ulaywi al-Bajjari, in northeastern Iraq via precision air strikes. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS leadership and destabilize their operations in the region, as reported by U.S. Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:26 IST
security forces

Iraqi security forces have successfully carried out precision air strikes, resulting in the neutralization of four ISIS members in northeastern Iraq, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command.

Among those killed was a high-ranking ISIS leader, Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih 'Ulaywi al-Bajjari, known by his alias Abu Issa, according to the official statement released.

This strategic move underscores the continuing efforts by Iraqi forces to weaken the operational capabilities of ISIS within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

