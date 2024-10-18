Left Menu

Stranded Amidst the Strife: Migrant Workers' Plight in Lebanon

Amid escalating conflict in Lebanon, thousands of migrant workers, primarily from Africa and Asia, are left stranded. Lacking crucial documentation due to the kafala employment system, many face difficulty returning home. Governments and NGOs are scrambling to evacuate citizens, but discrimination and bureaucratic hurdles prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrant workers in Lebanon find themselves increasingly endangered as conflict intensifies, leaving many stranded without essentials kindled by the nation's notorious kafala employment system. These foreign nationals, hailing predominantly from Africa and Asia, struggle to escape amid airstrikes and alarming domestic instability.

Employees, mainly women, have often had their passports taken by fleeing employers, complicating any potential evacuation efforts. Human Rights Watch stresses the urgency of this humanitarian crisis, urging international intervention as Lebanese shelters reach maximum capacity.

Activists like Uganda-based Safina Virani spotlight grave instances of racism and bureaucratic neglect exacerbating the crisis. As foreign governments organize repatriation and aid missions, the call for bridging documentation and discrimination gaps rings louder than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

