Jharkhand High Court Deliberates Bail in IAS Officer Corruption Case

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a bail application from the detained former IAS officer, Puja Singhal. Singhal was arrested in May 2022 after properties linked to her were raided, part of an extensive money laundering investigation.

The case took a significant turn after the Supreme Court labeled it an 'extraordinary case' and denied bail previously. Despite this setback, Singhal directed her plea to the high court following another rejection from the Ranchi special PMLA court on September 26. Her case is set for another hearing on November 22.

Singhal is accused of misappropriating funds while serving as mines secretary and deputy commissioner in several districts. The ED has seized more than Rs 36 crore in cash, allegedly tied to illegal mining activities. The case has spurred a broader investigation, which includes scrutiny of her husband and an associated chartered accountant's properties.

