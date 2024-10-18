Jharkhand High Court Deliberates Bail in IAS Officer Corruption Case
The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a bail application by former IAS officer Puja Singhal, arrested for money laundering. Her previous bail plea was rejected, and the Supreme Court found the case 'extraordinary.' A significant portion of her custody was spent in the hospital.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a bail application from the detained former IAS officer, Puja Singhal. Singhal was arrested in May 2022 after properties linked to her were raided, part of an extensive money laundering investigation.
The case took a significant turn after the Supreme Court labeled it an 'extraordinary case' and denied bail previously. Despite this setback, Singhal directed her plea to the high court following another rejection from the Ranchi special PMLA court on September 26. Her case is set for another hearing on November 22.
Singhal is accused of misappropriating funds while serving as mines secretary and deputy commissioner in several districts. The ED has seized more than Rs 36 crore in cash, allegedly tied to illegal mining activities. The case has spurred a broader investigation, which includes scrutiny of her husband and an associated chartered accountant's properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Cricketer Azharuddin Summoned by ED in HCA Money Laundering Case
Azharuddin Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association
Azharuddin Summoned in Hyderabad Cricket Association Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Notifies ED on Vivo Money Laundering Case Bail Plea
Azharuddin Under Scrutiny: The HCA Money Laundering Case Unfolds