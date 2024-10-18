Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Deliberates Bail in IAS Officer Corruption Case

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a bail application by former IAS officer Puja Singhal, arrested for money laundering. Her previous bail plea was rejected, and the Supreme Court found the case 'extraordinary.' A significant portion of her custody was spent in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:39 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a bail application from the detained former IAS officer, Puja Singhal. Singhal was arrested in May 2022 after properties linked to her were raided, part of an extensive money laundering investigation.

The case took a significant turn after the Supreme Court labeled it an 'extraordinary case' and denied bail previously. Despite this setback, Singhal directed her plea to the high court following another rejection from the Ranchi special PMLA court on September 26. Her case is set for another hearing on November 22.

Singhal is accused of misappropriating funds while serving as mines secretary and deputy commissioner in several districts. The ED has seized more than Rs 36 crore in cash, allegedly tied to illegal mining activities. The case has spurred a broader investigation, which includes scrutiny of her husband and an associated chartered accountant's properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

