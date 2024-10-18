AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Granted Bail After 18-Month Incarceration in Money Laundering Case
AAP leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail in a money laundering case after the court cited delays in the trial and prolonged detention. The court emphasized that constitutional rights outweighed the PMLA's stringent conditions. Jain, arrested in May 2022, walked free after more than 18 months.
A court in Delhi provided relief to AAP leader Satyendar Jain by granting him bail in a money laundering case on Friday. His release comes after over 18 months of incarceration, with the court referencing both trial delays and prolonged imprisonment as pivotal reasons for the decision.
Judge Vishal Gogne underscored the supremacy of constitutional rights under Article 21 over the stringent conditions outlined in Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case against Jain, initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), revolved around allegations of laundering Rs 4.5 crore through four companies allegedly linked to him.
The decision drew parallels to other high-profile cases, emphasizing that protracted detention should be considered when evaluating bail conditions. The court also acknowledged procedural discrepancies between the ED and CBI in handling arrest protocols. Jain, upon release, vowed to continue his advocacy for justice and common citizens.
