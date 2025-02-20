Pankaj Singh sworn in as Delhi minister, part of seven-member cabinet headed by Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Pankaj Singh sworn in as Delhi minister, part of seven-member cabinet headed by Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Reshuffle in Haryana Government: Top Administrative Changes Announced
Government Announces Appointment of Seven Family Court Associates
Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Government's Investigation tactics
Ecosystem of terror in J-K has been weakened due to Modi government's sustained and coordinated efforts: Amit Shah.
Faculty Crisis at AIIMS: Urgent Call for Government Action