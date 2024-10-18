Left Menu

Strategic Visits to Strengthen Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to review the security situation. His visit emphasized the dedication of the troops in maintaining regional peace. The comprehensive review covered various areas to assess operational preparedness along the LoC and in the hinterlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:06 IST
In a strategic move to bolster regional security, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of the 16 Corps, was in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday to evaluate the current security landscape.

The inspection by Lt Gen Sachdeva underlined the steadfast commitment of all military ranks to preserving peace and stability in the region. A statement from the White Knight Corps confirmed the visit to key locations such as Kalakote and the Rajouri sector, highlighting the focus on operational readiness.

His tour extended to various sectors, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Jammu districts. This thorough assessment aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of troops stationed both in hinterlands and along the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

