Echoes of Urgency: Mass Evacuations Amid Russian Advancements in Ukraine

As Russian forces intensify their offensive, the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine braces for mass evacuations. Yuliia Baibak struggled to evacuate her parents amidst continued Russian air strikes. The strategic city and its surrounding areas are under siege as Moscow advances in eastern Ukraine.

Further south, Pokrovsk faces its own predicaments. Residents are urged to evacuate due to a lack of vital services. The head of the military administration warned citizens to leave if defensive barriers are seen nearby, signaling imminent danger.

In response, Ukraine's forces cleared a key village near Kupiansk to strengthen its defense. Despite these efforts, the mounting Russian shelling makes repairs and living conditions unbearable, instigating a significant push to evacuate civilians to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)