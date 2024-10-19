Odisha Hospital Faces Organ Theft Allegations After Road Accident Death
Odisha Police exhumed the body of a man who died from a road accident to investigate organ theft allegations after his son discovered surgical marks. The deceased's family alleges the private hospital in Cuttack removed organs without consent. Authorities are conducting a probe and have ordered an inquiry.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha Police have exhumed the body of a 44-year-old man after his family alleged organ theft by a private hospital in Cuttack. The deceased, Babula Digal, died following a motorcycle accident, raising suspicions after surgery marks were found on his abdomen.
The family initially accepted that Digal died from head injuries after being hit by a mini-truck. However, their suspicions grew when the hospital failed to conduct a post-mortem, nor did they notify local police about the death, leading the family to lodge a formal complaint.
Inspector-in-charge Sushant Sahu confirmed that a post-mortem is now underway, and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police are investigating the hospital's procedures. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has ordered a departmental inquiry, promising strong action if malpractice is found.
(With inputs from agencies.)
