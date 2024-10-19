Odisha Hospital Faces Organ Theft Allegations After Road Accident Death

In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha Police have exhumed the body of a 44-year-old man after his family alleged organ theft by a private hospital in Cuttack. The deceased, Babula Digal, died following a motorcycle accident, raising suspicions after surgery marks were found on his abdomen.

The family initially accepted that Digal died from head injuries after being hit by a mini-truck. However, their suspicions grew when the hospital failed to conduct a post-mortem, nor did they notify local police about the death, leading the family to lodge a formal complaint.

Inspector-in-charge Sushant Sahu confirmed that a post-mortem is now underway, and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police are investigating the hospital's procedures. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has ordered a departmental inquiry, promising strong action if malpractice is found.

(With inputs from agencies.)