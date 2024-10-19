Left Menu

Manipur Police's Mission to Curb Weaponisation

DGP Rajiv Singh assured that normalcy in Manipur depends on reducing the weaponisation of society. Despite improved conditions, Singh stressed the need for continuous efforts from security forces and community dialogue. Ethnic clashes have claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands.

Updated: 19-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Police is operating relentlessly to retrieve weapons stolen from security forces, with DGP Rajiv Singh emphasizing that reducing societal weaponisation is vital for restoring normalcy. Singh spoke to the press at the 133rd Manipur Police Raising Day, asserting an improvement in the state's condition.

"We face a complex situation, but we are leveraging our best resources and cooperation from the public, security agencies, CSOs, and community leaders," Singh said. Urging civilians to aid in the recovery of arms, he reiterated that normalcy hinges on stripping society of unauthorized weapons.

Singh highlighted ongoing challenges, acknowledging advancements in state peace efforts. Violence levels have dropped significantly over the past year. The DGP called for peaceful dialogue as a solution to the ethnic conflict, which has claimed over 200 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

