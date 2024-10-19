Manipur Police's Mission to Curb Weaponisation

The Manipur Police is operating relentlessly to retrieve weapons stolen from security forces, with DGP Rajiv Singh emphasizing that reducing societal weaponisation is vital for restoring normalcy. Singh spoke to the press at the 133rd Manipur Police Raising Day, asserting an improvement in the state's condition.

"We face a complex situation, but we are leveraging our best resources and cooperation from the public, security agencies, CSOs, and community leaders," Singh said. Urging civilians to aid in the recovery of arms, he reiterated that normalcy hinges on stripping society of unauthorized weapons.

Singh highlighted ongoing challenges, acknowledging advancements in state peace efforts. Violence levels have dropped significantly over the past year. The DGP called for peaceful dialogue as a solution to the ethnic conflict, which has claimed over 200 lives since May 2023.

